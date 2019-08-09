Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Maintained by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc; Apriem Advisors Position in Clorox Co Del (CLX) Has Upped by $1.49 Million

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 14,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 103,800 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.53M, up from 89,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $137.89. About 14.02M shares traded or 53.76% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 28.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 9,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 42,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80 million, up from 33,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $158.98. About 873,039 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute FY19 EPS by 8-12 Cents; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute 4Q EPS by 7-11 Cent; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 19/04/2018 – Mohsenian says some of the challenges Clorox faces are pricing pressures and a shift away from “large established brands towards smaller brands” by consumers; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Had Seen FY18 EPS $6.17-$6.37; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q EPS $1.37; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clorox’s Announced Acquisition Of Nutranext Is Credit Negative, But Ratings Not Affected; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Clorox’s $500M Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS CO, ALONGSIDE WM PARTNERS HAS AGREED TO SELL HEALTH & WELLNESS PLATFORM TO CLOROX CO FOR $700 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary holds 0.01% or 1,974 shares in its portfolio. 6,779 were reported by Richard C Young And Com Ltd. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.03% or 12,850 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Lc holds 38,681 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc invested 0.49% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Mercer Cap Advisers invested in 0.07% or 649 shares. Confluence Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 135,101 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. 2,689 are owned by Peregrine Asset Advisers. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs holds 5,735 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. 169,092 were reported by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company. Valley National Advisers invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Sadoff Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.75% or 127,494 shares in its portfolio. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi stated it has 0.03% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Howland Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 419,162 shares.

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why I Like The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Clorox -2% after light guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much is The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Worry About The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Clorox Company (CLX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ims Cap Mgmt invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Osborne Partners Capital reported 1.65% stake. 30,495 are held by Boston Research &. River Road Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). United Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 515,388 shares. Provise Mgmt Limited Com, a Florida-based fund reported 19,860 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 8.00 million shares. Bainco Investors stated it has 84,155 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Tiemann Advsr Limited Liability Company has 4,929 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.67% or 21.36 million shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust has invested 2.5% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Edgewood Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,600 shares. 10 owns 35,604 shares. New Jersey-based Architects Inc has invested 0.65% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Capital Investment Advsrs Limited holds 0.4% or 61,249 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Disney, Sees String Of Catalysts Ahead – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Looking for More Pre-Earnings Magic from Disney – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Disney’s Stock Falls After Q3 Earnings, Sales Miss – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney: Time To Take The Profit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.