Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Lifted by Voya Investment Management Llc; Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Boosted Its Mercadolibre (MELI) Position by $4.44 Million

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 7,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 37,360 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.86 million, up from 30,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $549.98. About 433,254 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 8.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 152,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1.87 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $260.69 million, up from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 4.47 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing; 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold MELI shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Group Limited holds 5,346 shares. 854,831 were reported by Viking Invsts Lp. Gulf Interest National Bank (Uk) holds 10,400 shares. Stevens Capital Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). 90 were reported by Synovus Fincl Corporation. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0.26% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Moreover, Alpha Cubed Limited Liability Com has 0.07% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 1,043 shares. 25 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards. C Wide Group A S holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 787 shares. Jupiter Asset Management owns 0.09% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 4,463 shares. Atria Lc stated it has 0.03% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc owns 4,701 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Virginia-based Bb&T Secs Ltd has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Hightower Limited Liability Com holds 963 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Limited holds 0.09% or 70,816 shares.

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $254.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,644 shares to 580 shares, valued at $214,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 5,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,399 shares, and cut its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.77% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tdam Usa invested in 0.53% or 54,201 shares. Lvm Mngmt Mi has invested 2.97% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cap Research Glob Investors reported 51,466 shares. Connors Investor Service accumulated 131,473 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Lc holds 21,519 shares. Birinyi Assoc has invested 0.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ulysses Management Ltd has 2.56% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Palisades Hudson Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 4,394 shares. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri reported 1.19% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Amer Bank accumulated 92,934 shares. 27,562 were accumulated by Goelzer Invest Mgmt. 20,010 were accumulated by Savant Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. M&R Mngmt stated it has 2.96% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oarsman Capital, Wisconsin-based fund reported 4,751 shares.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $46.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 571,871 shares to 3.97 million shares, valued at $45.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 380,766 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,362 shares, and cut its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL).