Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Lifted by Sabal Trust Co; Banc Funds Co Raised Its Unity Bancorp (UNTY) Stake by $446,400 as Valuation Rose

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 24,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 832,832 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.72M, up from 808,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Unity Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.1. About 1,961 shares traded. Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) has declined 8.92% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.35% the S&P500. Some Historical UNTY News: 26/04/2018 – Unity Bancorp Raises Dividend to 7c; 29/03/2018 – UNITY BANK PLC UNITYBN.LG – HAD ENGAGED IN SERIES OF DISCUSSIONS AND ENGAGEMENT WITH PROSPECTIVE “VALUE-PLUS INVESTORS”; 29/03/2018 – UNITY BANK SAYS HELD TALKS WITH MILOST AS PROSPECTIVE INVESTOR; 26/03/2018 – MILOST GLOBAL SAYS TERMINATES UNITY BANK PLC TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – Unity Bancorp Reports Record Earnings up 64% over Prior Year Quarter; 27/03/2018 – MILOST COMMENTS ON UNITY BANK IN STATEMENT; 27/03/2018 – NIGERIA’S UNITY BANK SAYS INVESTORS HAVE CONDUCTED DUE DILIGENCE, EXPECTS DEAL TO CLOSE THIS YEAR – CEO; 21/03/2018 UNITY BANK – SAYS NOT REACHED ANY AGREEMENT WITH MILOST, IN RESPONSE TO MEDIA SPECULATION THAT MILOST TO INVEST $1 BLN IN UNITY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unity Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNTY); 27/03/2018 – MILOST ENDS $1B FUNDING FOR NIGERIA’S UNITY BANK AFTER THREATS

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4302.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 154,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,928 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.53 million, up from 3,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $140.79. About 4.49 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 148,359 shares to 533,704 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (GNTY) by 45,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,555 shares, and cut its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEMKT:BHB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.75, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold UNTY shares while 8 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 5.26 million shares or 2.84% more from 5.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) for 15,528 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY). Ameritas Investment Prtn holds 0% of its portfolio in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) for 677 shares. 1,232 are held by Meeder Asset Mgmt. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY). State Street invested in 121,791 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers holds 0.13% in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) or 168,750 shares. American Grp holds 0% or 4,926 shares in its portfolio. Tower Ltd Liability Com (Trc) holds 0% in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) or 1,147 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Bankshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY). Blackrock Inc holds 382,515 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase owns 1,885 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 23,470 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Company holds 0% in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) or 1,319 shares.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 34,254 shares to 613,533 shares, valued at $33.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 103,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,878 shares, and cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).