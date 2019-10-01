Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Lifted by Randolph Co Inc; Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Share Value Declined While Barnett & Company Has Upped Stake by $807,930

Randolph Co Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Randolph Co Inc bought 3,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 183,535 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.63 million, up from 179,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Randolph Co Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $131.29. About 447,807 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening; 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring

Barnett & Company Inc increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 31.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc bought 17,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 72,410 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41 million, up from 55,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.04. About 92,396 shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Lc has 103,846 shares for 5.28% of their portfolio. Sterneck Cap Mngmt invested in 2,724 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Stevens First Principles Advsr reported 1,467 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Fort Point Lc, California-based fund reported 1,822 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs stated it has 0.4% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Signaturefd Lc holds 15,964 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Consulta Limited stated it has 525,000 shares or 6.45% of all its holdings. Girard Partners Limited has 80,345 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.28% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2.44 million shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 12.50 million shares. Nomura Holdings owns 297,872 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Cordasco Finance reported 2,494 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 17,210 shares. First Retail Bank & Tru Of Newtown reported 17,445 shares. Beacon Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 154 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Sold Way Too Early – Motley Fool” on October 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Stocks I Like for the Next Decade – The Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Disney walked away from Twitter – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Factors Drive People to Sign Up for a Streaming Service – Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Plus launches preorders for streaming service – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43M and $177.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 7,490 shares to 95,212 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 5,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,255 shares, and cut its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Tr (NYSE:CHSP).

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks That Stumbled on Thursday – The Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Seagate Technology Looks Like A Good Bet – Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Seagate (STX) to Report Q2 Earnings: Disappointment in Store? – Nasdaq” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Seagate Delivers Stylish Storage for Your Digital Life – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 43 investors sold STX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 219.08 million shares or 4.93% less from 230.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,800 shares. Victory Inc holds 0.03% or 306,530 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt stated it has 40,701 shares. Marathon Cap Management invested in 0.45% or 23,313 shares. Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 333,513 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Northern Trust invested in 0.03% or 3.02 million shares. 28,439 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa. Los Angeles Capital Equity Inc holds 84,637 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 73,926 shares. 271,646 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Sandy Spring Bancshares stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Moreover, Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd has 0.01% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 21,009 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.01% or 3,941 shares in its portfolio. Cacti Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 3.23% stake.