Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Lifted by Horan Capital Advisors Llc; Atlanta Capital Group Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $785,232; Market Value Rose

Horan Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 152.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 10,618 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, up from 4,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $130.32. About 5.00 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 5,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 163,032 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.84M, down from 168,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.03. About 12.53 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 22/05/2018 – Blue Prism to Collaborate with Microsoft to Strategically Provide Access to Al Technology; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics

Horan Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $224.00M and $148.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 11,283 shares to 93,573 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macnealy Hoover Invest Management Incorporated invested in 15,173 shares or 1.6% of the stock. Fulton Commercial Bank Na holds 0.34% or 36,105 shares in its portfolio. River Road Asset Mngmt Lc reported 2,722 shares stake. Hendley has invested 4.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Co has 59,041 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Hanseatic Ser reported 0.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nomura Asset Management holds 367,766 shares. Moreover, Ajo Lp has 0.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Friess Assocs Ltd Liability Com reported 1.43% stake. Cambridge Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 32,191 shares. Rockshelter Lc reported 76,902 shares or 3.68% of all its holdings. Fincl Advisory Group holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,682 shares. Moreover, Peninsula Asset has 0.44% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ent Fincl Serv has invested 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rock Point Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,943 shares.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $745.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8,961 shares to 49,831 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FDT) by 22,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based First Midwest Financial Bank Division has invested 2.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,000 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi owns 27,949 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Alabama-based Regions has invested 2.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cibc State Bank Usa has 53,031 shares. Rwwm reported 205,232 shares or 7.63% of all its holdings. Castleark Mgmt Lc owns 498,159 shares or 2.56% of their US portfolio. Beaumont Fincl Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 140,705 shares. Ironsides Asset Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.35% stake. Roanoke Asset Mgmt New York holds 2.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 39,039 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Co has invested 0.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Polaris Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 2.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Foyston Gordon And Payne owns 307,097 shares or 7.67% of their US portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Management reported 190,236 shares or 4.83% of all its holdings. Kcm Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2.82% or 350,794 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.