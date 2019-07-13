Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Held by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj; Visa (V) Stock Price Rose While Sun Life Financial Decreased Stake

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 2,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,855 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, down from 15,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $409.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.08M shares traded or 0.63% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Capwealth Limited Liability has 1.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 61,305 shares. Everence Capital owns 43,782 shares. Griffin Asset invested in 12,585 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Commerce Bancorporation invested 0.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Connors Investor Services Inc invested 2.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Credit Agricole S A holds 0.59% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 97,199 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs invested in 30,700 shares. Comerica Bancshares holds 0.45% or 476,435 shares. Moreover, Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability has 0.29% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 78,210 shares. Central Retail Bank And Co reported 0.62% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Choate Invest, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,333 shares. Mechanics Comml Bank Trust Department, California-based fund reported 13,849 shares. The Wisconsin-based Madison Investment has invested 0.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Renaissance Investment Group Incorporated Ltd Llc owns 35,349 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. 207,310 were reported by Halcyon Mgmt L P.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,934 shares to 26,000 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. Another trade for 42 shares valued at $4,737 was made by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13.07 million were reported by Wells Fargo And Mn. Arcadia Management Mi has invested 2.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Gardner Russo & Gardner Limited reported 520,170 shares stake. Sageworth holds 0% or 32 shares. Force Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 23,061 shares stake. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc owns 94,200 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 3.49 million were reported by Barclays Public Limited Com. Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 1,365 shares. Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Co owns 4,000 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc reported 33,716 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. 62,444 were accumulated by Churchill Mgmt. Invest House reported 39,035 shares stake. Invesco holds 7.44M shares. Oarsman Capital accumulated 1,425 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 28 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.02 billion for 33.90 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

