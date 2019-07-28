Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Held by Provise Management Group Llc; Bank Amer Com (BAC) Holder First Long Island Investors Raised Its Position by $335,259

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 12,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 322,717 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90M, up from 310,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.98M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 23/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA TO PAY $42 MILLION TO N.Y. OVER `MASKING’ PLOT; 09/05/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Supports R1 RCM Acquisition of Intermedix; 16/05/2018 – Cloudera Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL BANK HEAD: LOAN GROWTH CAN EXCEED GDP OVER TIME; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Dallas/Fort Worth-Area Small Business Optimism Holds Steady in 2018 – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00 am EDT; 13/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Bolsters Business Serving Richest Clients; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 20/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CUSTOMERS CAN NOW ADD MULTIPLE CREDIT AND DEBIT CARDS TO THEIR PAYPAL ACCOUNT DIRECTLY FROM BANK’S MOBILE BANKING APP; 03/05/2018 – Invitae Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa (sf) To Bank Of America’s Class A(2018-2) Card Abs

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 61.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 7,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,860 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 12,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 8.14M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $774.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 70,449 shares to 209,668 shares, valued at $11.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 69,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,946 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Zions Bank Downgrade – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank of America Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Bank of America is Buying Back Stock. Should You Join In? – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Trading, Tough Backdrop to Hurt BofA’s (BAC) Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “TD Bank (TSX:TD) vs Bank of America (NYSE:BAC): Which Is the Better Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apriem Advsr stated it has 246,969 shares. Natixis holds 0.72% or 4.17 million shares in its portfolio. Verus Financial Prtnrs holds 0.1% or 10,044 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv accumulated 58,682 shares. Castine Capital Limited Liability Company holds 3.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 351,597 shares. Moreover, Mraz Amerine & Assoc has 0.11% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 12,233 shares. Berkshire Hathaway holds 896.17M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fcg Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.14% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Reliant Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 99,745 shares. Winfield invested in 5,500 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 3.53 million shares or 0.8% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Co Na holds 0.21% or 1.67M shares in its portfolio. Hilltop Holdg owns 31,233 shares. Waters Parkerson & Limited Liability Company has 1.02M shares for 2.37% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Inc has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.14% or 107,233 shares. Ftb stated it has 68,629 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Kazazian Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 1.5% or 9,703 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 89,044 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Com accumulated 21,202 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Connable Office Incorporated holds 0.46% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 21,515 shares. Mariner Ltd Com has 264,933 shares. Whitnell reported 35,120 shares. Centurylink Investment Mngmt Communication accumulated 0.25% or 5,411 shares. 210,070 are held by Howard Cap Mngmt. Broad Run Mngmt Ltd owns 222,009 shares. Old Financial Bank In has 0.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 23,608 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Hound Ptnrs Lc stated it has 2.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $712.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7,925 shares to 22,175 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 3,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,797 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Disney Stock Has Runway, but Not in the Short-Term – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Walt Disney (DIS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “‘Endgame’ highest-grossing film ever – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney For Investors, Netflix For Speculators – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.