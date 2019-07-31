Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Held by Ibm Retirement Fund; Addison Capital Company Has Upped Its C V S Health (CVS) Holding

Ibm Retirement Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibm Retirement Fund bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,088 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 25,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibm Retirement Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $143.99. About 3.92 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders; 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 29/05/2018 – Disney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in C V S Health Corporation (CVS) by 47.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 9,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,146 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 19,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in C V S Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $56.35. About 2.75M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 06/03/2018 – CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “‘Lion King’ latest Disney box office smash – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Disney – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What Wall Street Is Saying About Disney+ – Benzinga” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenview Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Illinois-based Allstate Corporation has invested 0.49% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt owns 7,019 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Iron Limited Com stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bailard Inc has 0.49% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 70,715 shares. Stillwater Inv Lc has invested 0.85% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lau Associates Limited Liability Com owns 21,084 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Evermay Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nomura Asset Mgmt Company Ltd has 0.41% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 373,468 shares. Puzo Michael J has invested 1.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bellecapital Ltd holds 9,713 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt reported 50,835 shares stake. Ashfield Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Com accumulated 128,522 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fincl Advantage Incorporated accumulated 5.21% or 65,821 shares.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “If Everything is Going Wrong for CVS Health Stock, is That a Buy Signal? – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CVS Health Corporation (CVS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Rite Aid vs. CVS Health – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Is Attractively Valued And Bottoming – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life The reported 0.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd holds 1.16M shares. First Foundation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 9,751 shares. Guyasuta Investment Incorporated holds 6,543 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 1,868 were accumulated by Stelac Advisory Services Lc. 14,731 are owned by Fagan Assocs Incorporated. Sheets Smith Wealth Management invested in 0.04% or 3,805 shares. Osborne Prtn Capital Ltd Liability invested in 123,507 shares or 1.3% of the stock. Callahan Advsr Llc owns 29,223 shares. Ghp Inv Advisors reported 0.25% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Philadelphia Tru invested in 1.58% or 332,692 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Page Arthur B accumulated 15,065 shares. Brookstone Capital Management owns 5,228 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Groesbeck Invest Management Corp Nj holds 42,056 shares or 1.73% of its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. $233,080 worth of stock was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II.