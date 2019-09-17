Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Held by Gm Advisory Group Inc; Pier Capital Stake in Rogers (ROG) Has Lowered as Shares Declined

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 15,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 31,694 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47 million, down from 47,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $144.75. About 91,553 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%; 16/03/2018 Rogers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Rogers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Rogers to Participate in B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rogers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROG); 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION

Gm Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 18.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc bought 2,304 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 14,628 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04 million, up from 12,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $136.2. About 2.59 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold ROG shares while 54 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 16.05 million shares or 1.35% less from 16.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt accumulated 55 shares or 0% of the stock. Kbc Gp Nv invested in 7,073 shares or 0.01% of the stock. D E Shaw And Company reported 1,900 shares stake. Skylands Capital Ltd reported 22,850 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0% or 1,636 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 127 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Management Inc reported 5,973 shares stake. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 123,188 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pnc Services Group holds 2,244 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset stated it has 2,700 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Lc holds 2,702 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company holds 10,400 shares. 12,251 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 25,014 shares. Northern accumulated 331,226 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 3.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ROG’s profit will be $25.43 million for 26.41 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Rogers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.46% negative EPS growth.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $646.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 6,871 shares to 89,516 shares, valued at $6.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings I by 78,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Smartsheet Inc.

