Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Held by Financial Counselors Inc; Hyatt Hotels Class A (H) Shareholder Baskin Financial Services Has Lifted Its Holding by $1.15 Million

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 189.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 89,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 136,570 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16M, up from 47,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp Class A (H) by 9.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 15,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The institutional investor held 189,069 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72M, up from 173,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $75.48. About 442,418 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 18/04/2018 – Cicayda Launches Version 3.0 of Cloud-Based Fermata Legal Hold Solution With Foreign Language Support; 03/05/2018 – Hyatt Announces Plans for Hyatt Place Melbourne Springvale; 30/05/2018 – The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 07/05/2018 – Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami Opens Its Doors in the Heart of Miami’s Financial District; 20/03/2018 – ITC LTD – SUPREME COURT UPHELD SALE OF PARK HYATT GOA RESORT & SPA, ORDERED BLUE COAST HOTELS TO HAND OVER PROPERTY TO ITC WITHIN 6 MONTHS; 05/03/2018 Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Hyatt Centric Arlington; 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 19/03/2018 – BLUE COAST HOTELS -SUPREME COURT SET ASIDE ORDER WITH RESPECT TO PARK HYATT GOA , RESORTS AND SPA , CO’S UNIT; 07/05/2018 – HYATT TO BUY BACK 2.13M CL B SHRS FROM KAREN PRITZKER TRUST

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 18,841 shares to 238,841 shares, valued at $24.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 27,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 298,544 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 3,018 were accumulated by Rock Point Advsrs Ltd Co. Chesapeake Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 14,147 shares or 2.67% of all its holdings. Peavine Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.12% or 2,605 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners reported 0.35% stake. Private Harbour Investment Management And Counsel Ltd Llc holds 1.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,030 shares. Community Tru Investment Communication invested 0.97% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 6,632 were accumulated by Aspen Management. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins reported 8,646 shares. Altfest L J Com reported 0.41% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wolverine Asset Limited has 7,258 shares. Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gamble Jones Counsel has 1.2% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 121,555 shares. Gm Advisory Gp Inc holds 12,324 shares. The Washington-based Icm Asset Mngmt Inc Wa has invested 0.97% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 270 shares to 20,893 shares, valued at $24.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

