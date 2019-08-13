Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Held by Evermay Wealth Management Llc; O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Stock Price Rose While Torray Has Cut Its Position

Evermay Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc bought 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5,185 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, up from 2,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $135.75. About 7.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019

Torray Llc decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) by 26.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 16,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 47,002 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25 million, down from 63,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $7.47 during the last trading session, reaching $370.84. About 742,190 shares traded or 21.25% up from the average. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.30 TO $15.40; 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to AI-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Johnson Promoted to CEO and Co-President; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades O’Reilly Automotive To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – New Sentences: New Sentences: From a Tweet by Seamas O’Reilly; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Settlements Over Sex Harassment Become Public; 22/05/2018 – Retail Strategist Tom O’Reilly Joins Self Point Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $367.26M for 19.31 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $947.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) by 17,736 shares to 150,236 shares, valued at $12.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genmab Adr (GMXAY) by 658,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 715,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Papp L Roy Assocs stated it has 2.47% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 13,002 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Heartland Consultants holds 1,739 shares. Friess Associate Lc accumulated 52,000 shares. Signaturefd Lc invested in 0.03% or 830 shares. Mar Vista Investment Prns Limited holds 1.58% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 153,639 shares. Kwmg Lc stated it has 0.01% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Bb&T owns 799 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 16,424 shares. Maverick Cap Ltd owns 65,980 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 17,544 shares. Mutual Of America Lc reported 0.06% stake. Green Valley Invsts Ltd Llc reported 151,802 shares. Veritable LP has invested 0.02% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Moreover, Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $74,250 activity.