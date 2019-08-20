Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Held by American Money Management Llc; Perceptive Advisors Trimmed Position in Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) by $74.79 Million as Stock Value Rose

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 21,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 54,129 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, up from 33,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $135.13. About 8.28 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 22/03/2018 – Citizen to Become Official Timepiece of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort and Marvel New Media’s Creative Space

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 3.76M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14M, down from 4.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $97.03. About 383,481 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M; 02/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Drops 5.6% to Lowest in 11 Weeks; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms Across Body Regions; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Rev $71.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBIX); 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar

More notable recent Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Neurocrine (NBIX) Might be Well Poised for a Surge – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Achillion (ACHN) Reports Wider Y/Y Loss in Q2, Revenues Nil – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Cheer For Merck, Legal Victory For Coherus, Medpace Picks Up On Earnings – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “33 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NBIX) 3.7% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urovant Sciences Ltd by 240,000 shares to 865,359 shares, valued at $8.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 1.04M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vapotherm Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.01% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 75,544 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 1.10 million shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Com has 0.11% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Healthcor Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.52 million shares. Federated Pa holds 0% or 9,830 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 12,425 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested in 171,311 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs owns 366,879 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives reported 4,857 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rice Hall James Ltd Llc accumulated 73,724 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.02% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) or 50,867 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Co has 4,551 shares. Kepos LP holds 54,339 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Disney Sets A Box Office Record 5 Months Early; ‘Rise Of Skywalker,’ ‘Frozen 2’ Still On The Way – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Movie Analyst: When It Comes To Marvel, Less Is More – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stable Tone Prevails After Monday Rout As Disney Earnings Loom After Close – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Contravisory Investment Management has invested 1.51% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pictet State Bank And Ltd accumulated 44,205 shares or 2.15% of the stock. Burney Co holds 0.79% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 114,833 shares. Sumitomo Life, Japan-based fund reported 58,991 shares. 498,091 are held by Van Eck Assoc. The Georgia-based Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 1.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aspen Invest Incorporated holds 0.51% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,632 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Associates Ca has invested 2.47% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Godsey And Gibb Associates reported 138,422 shares. 919,391 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Colonial Trust Advsrs reported 106,752 shares or 2.25% of all its holdings. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, Netherlands-based fund reported 43,000 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc stated it has 217,485 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Patten Group Incorporated reported 18,757 shares stake. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv has 2,433 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $179.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 4,393 shares to 37,430 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,242 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).