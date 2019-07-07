Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Has Upped by Taurus Asset Management Llc; Ericsson (ERIC) Share Value Declined While Ulysses Management Has Raised Stake by $496,800

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 5,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 316,795 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.17 million, up from 311,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.60 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING); 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game: Media analyst; 13/04/2018 – With ESPN+, Disney Hopes to Fix TV — Barrons.com

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 55,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.31M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.98 million, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.4. About 4.79M shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 19.17% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $457,888 activity. Another trade for 42 shares valued at $4,737 was made by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Main Street Rech Lc has invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Renaissance Group Ltd reported 250,889 shares. Cornerstone Inc invested in 3.69% or 200,717 shares. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Limited Co owns 64,603 shares. Convergence Investment Prtn Lc accumulated 28,222 shares. Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Co has invested 1.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fil holds 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1.74 million shares. Wealthquest Corp reported 4,696 shares stake. Stonebridge Capital Mngmt holds 2.76% or 68,000 shares in its portfolio. Barbara Oil holds 8,000 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. The Missouri-based Signalpoint Asset Mngmt has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rock Point Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,018 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.45% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Azimuth Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 122,729 shares. National Asset holds 39,412 shares.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 30,200 shares to 102,591 shares, valued at $13.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 78,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 3.95B shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 117.24 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Qurate Retail Inc (Call).