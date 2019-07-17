Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Has Upped by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund; As Baidu (BIDU) Share Value Declined, Holder Newport Asia Raised Holding

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 10,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,863 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 29,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $144.3. About 5.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 242.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 318,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 449,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.35 million, up from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $114.23. About 2.59 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS FIRST BATCH OF LICENSES TO CONDUCT ROAD TESTS FOR AU; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS FINANCE ARM RAISED $1.9B FROM TPG, OTHERS; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18 per share; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU HK TO TRANSFER RAJAX STAKE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION ~$488M; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Baidu, Inc. $1.5b Across 2 Tranches; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Each iQIYI ADS Represents Seven Class A Ordinary Shrs of IQIYI; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQlYl, Inc; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 14/05/2018 – Baidu lets corporate Japan read Chinese consumers’ minds; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Tencent and Weibo Are the Gatekeepers to China’s Luxury Market – The Motley Fool” on July 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, BIIB – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Baidu’s Facemoji Keyboard Releases 2019 State of Emoji Report for World Emoji Day – Business Wire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Where Will Baidu Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Baidu Showcases Major Advances in AI Assistant Ecosystem with DuerOS 5.0 and New Product Innovation – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $646.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 58,900 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $199.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UBS survey shows healthy interest in Disney streaming product – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Trader Toolkit: An Essential Indicator For Spotting Trends In Stocks – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Disney Stock Will Reward You for the Long Haul – Investorplace.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Disneyâ€™s Unparalleled Ability to Monetize Its Content Can Lift Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Disney, Deere, Apple, Keurig Dr. Pepper & more – CNBC” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern Bancorporation owns 31,266 shares. Moreover, Fort Lp has 0.73% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 32,731 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kbc Grp Nv owns 732,890 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Llc owns 205,304 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Moreover, S Muoio Comm Ltd Company has 0.56% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rhenman And Prns Asset Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 3,483 shares. Primecap Mngmt Communication Ca reported 0.27% stake. Field And Main Bancorporation owns 16,861 shares. Tctc has 47,968 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Aureus Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 10,067 shares. Somerset Group Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Capital Guardian Trust owns 1,073 shares. 14,850 were accumulated by Covey Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Bluestein R H & accumulated 1.89% or 311,418 shares.