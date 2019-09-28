Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Has Raised by Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd; American Trust Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Lam Research (LRCX) Stake by $632,995; Share Price Rose

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 49.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 14,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 43,488 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.07M, up from 29,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 16,895 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17M, down from 20,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.25% or $12.75 during the last trading session, reaching $230.08. About 2.72 million shares traded or 54.63% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Rev $2.89B; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – ADDITIONAL $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR A TOTAL OF $4 BLN AUTHORIZED SINCE NOVEMBER 2017; 27/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $250; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – INCREASE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 120% TO $1.10/SHARE, WITH A BIAS TO GROW OVER TIME; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold LRCX shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based First Foundation Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 37,419 shares. 282,806 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. Moreover, Security Trust Communications has 0.01% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 112 shares. Timessquare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 376,000 shares. Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.19% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Mackay Shields Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 170,625 shares. 7 are held by First Personal Ser. Glenmede Na owns 482,004 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Qs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Weiss Multi holds 0.1% or 20,000 shares. Omers Administration Corporation holds 0.06% or 30,800 shares in its portfolio. Yhb Investment Advsrs owns 15,699 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt Company holds 0.73% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 48,395 shares.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $435.95 million for 19.11 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual EPS reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mai Capital owns 0.51% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 80,134 shares. First Midwest State Bank Division invested in 0.5% or 25,348 shares. 81,242 were reported by First Trust. Gabelli & Investment Advisers Inc owns 3,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Horizon Invest Service Lc invested 0.83% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Greenleaf Trust holds 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 32,061 shares. Alyeska Invest Grp Ltd Partnership holds 1.14% or 596,551 shares. Madison Investment Incorporated has invested 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chemical Comml Bank reported 1.32% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cibc Natl Bank Usa reported 20,987 shares. Rbo Co Ltd Com holds 170,264 shares or 5.58% of its portfolio. Merriman Wealth Management Limited Com holds 0% or 4,328 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 4,211 shares. Old National Savings Bank In, Indiana-based fund reported 8,823 shares.