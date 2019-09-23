Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Has Lifted by Salem Investment Counselors Inc; Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Decreased Tyson Foods (TSN) Stake by $1.08 Million

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 61.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 26,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 70,330 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.82 million, up from 43,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $132.41. About 3.67 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 47.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 13,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 14,882 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20 million, down from 28,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $86.06. About 980,251 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT FISCAL 2018 SALES TO GROW ABOUT 6% TO BETWEEN $40 BLN-$41 BLN; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Food Giant Tyson Makes First Investment in Israel; 11/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Tyson CTO Rewiring 83-Year-Old Food Giant; 02/04/2018 – Tyson Slides Most in 10 Months as China Tariff Spurs Export Woes; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Profit Disappoints Amid `Challenging Conditions’; 03/04/2018 – Tyson Foods Sets Two Million Acre Land Stewardship Target; 22/05/2018 – As US shrinks refugee operations, new arrivals in Kansas town lose a lifeline; 04/04/2018 – MIZUHO SECURITIES ANALYST JEREMY SCOTT SAYS SIGNIFICANT DROP IN SOYBEAN PRICES WOULD BE A BOOST FOR U.S. MEAT COMPANIES AS THEY CAN ABSORB THOSE LOWER COSTS; 16/05/2018 – TYSON CEO TOM HAYES SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 15/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Tyson Foods Rtgs Unchgd By Poultry Acqstns

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $899.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 129,671 shares to 249,018 shares, valued at $32.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 52,648 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $605.38 million for 12.96 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 105,385 shares to 3,550 shares, valued at $94,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 17,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,217 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).