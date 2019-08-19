Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Has Increased by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company; Tcw Group Has Increased Its Concho Res (CXO) Holding by $317,240; Stock Declined

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 2,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The institutional investor held 362,003 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.17M, up from 359,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $71.63. About 2.83M shares traded or 19.57% up from the average. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – CONCHO DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS TO RSP HOLDER $50.24/SHR; 30/03/2018 – Concho Resources’ (CXO) CEO Tim Leach on Concho Resources Acquisition of RSP Permian (Transcript); 26/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS MANY MORE ‘SMALL IMPROVEMENTS’ IN WELL EFFICIENCIES IN NEXT 2-3 YEARS; 22/05/2018 – Concho Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO HOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 74.5% OF COMBINED CO; 28/03/2018 – Permian M&A: head Concho; 21/04/2018 – DJ Concho Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CXO); 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Sees RSP Deal Immediately Accretive to Key Per-Shr Metrics; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE IN FIRST YEAR TO CONCHO’S KEY PER-SHARE METRICS; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – TRANSACTION WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF EACH COMPANY

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 4,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 35,677 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, up from 31,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.35 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through; 29/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO’S ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELED ‘ROSEANNE’ -COMPANY STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value

Since February 27, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.56 million activity. The insider Helms Susan J bought 700 shares worth $49,084. BRIDWELL TUCKER S bought 7,000 shares worth $492,240. 10,000 shares were bought by HARPER JACK F, worth $654,000.

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 6,410 shares to 13,219 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 112,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 597,869 shares, and cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 11,000 shares to 2,623 shares, valued at $384,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,225 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).