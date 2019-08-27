Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Has Increased by Financial Advantage Inc; Moodys (MCO) Shares Rose While East Coast Asset Management Upped Position

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 1,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 128,605 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.29M, up from 126,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $213.94. About 384,360 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes Of Cgcmt 2016-P4; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Amendment For Tender Option Bond Trust, Series 2016-ZM0163; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO PRIME CUT MERGER SUB INC. (FOGO DE CHāO), B2 TO 1ST LIEN BANK FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook for Ohio Edison, Cleveland Electric Illuminating and Toledo Edison to Positive From Stable; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ON RUSSIA – EXPECTS THAT CENTRAL GOVERNMENT WOULD INCREASE SUPPORT TO REGIONS THAT SUFFER A DROP IN REVENUES DUE TO SANCTIONS; 15/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Assigns A1 To $617 Million Of Connecticut’s GO Bonds Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial A1 Rating To Greenville, Ky’s Series 2018 General Obligation Bonds; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Guitar Center’s Pdr To Caa1/Ld, Affirms Cfr At Caa1

Financial Advantage Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4196.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc bought 64,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 65,821 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, up from 1,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $134.84. About 4.01 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark has 85,574 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. M&R has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.03% or 12,433 shares. Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 558,253 are owned by Franklin Res Inc. Iberiabank holds 0.04% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 2,122 shares. Stonebridge Capital Management holds 0.13% or 2,000 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Ghp Inv reported 0.65% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Jnba Advisors invested in 310 shares. The Indiana-based Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.13% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 5,093 shares. Sei Invs stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 656,205 shares. Schroder Inv holds 0.05% or 181,967 shares in its portfolio.

Financial Advantage Inc, which manages about $140.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 13,521 shares to 66,637 shares, valued at $6.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Savings Bank Trust holds 2.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 44,205 shares. 24,486 are held by Trustco State Bank Corp N Y. Appleton Prtn Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 31,396 shares. Albion Fincl Ut holds 87,750 shares. Assetmark reported 122,218 shares stake. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance reported 20,000 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Middleton Inc Ma reported 24,711 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc holds 0.42% or 13,542 shares in its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc has 0.48% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 20,737 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 2.74 million shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported 1.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Dubuque Fincl Bank And Tru Co has 0.81% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 45,482 shares. Lipe & Dalton invested in 2,400 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Dana Investment Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Incorporated invested in 175,249 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

