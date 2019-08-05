Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Boosted by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd; Hound Partners Has Cut Holding in Nexstar Media Group (NXST) as Share Price Declined

Hound Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 44.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc sold 1.01 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.33 million, down from 2.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $96.82. About 262,578 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 18.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 2,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 17,943 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 15,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $138.38. About 4.17 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $1.38 EPS, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.61M for 17.54 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NXST or NFLX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Beats on Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How To Invest In The 2020 Election – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 308,445 shares. Creative Planning reported 4,702 shares. Moreover, Ellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 2,900 shares. Eqis Cap Inc has 0.02% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 2,856 shares. Hillsdale holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 6,100 shares. James Inc invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,057 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl reported 0.18% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Stevens Capital Mngmt LP has 0.08% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Qvt Fincl LP accumulated 3.44% or 126,324 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 129,870 shares. New York-based State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Comerica Bancorp holds 0.03% or 37,527 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 6,500 shares. 162,950 are owned by Boston Prtnrs.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 25,408 shares to 54,395 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 169,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,503 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Natl Bank And Tru holds 0.21% or 32,397 shares. 679,755 were reported by Smead Cap Management. Independent Inc stated it has 2.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.32% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 0.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). North American Mngmt reported 1.97% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Greenwood Gearhart reported 71,697 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp reported 264,933 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Axa holds 774,959 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Rbo & Limited holds 171,850 shares. Oakbrook Invs Llc stated it has 2.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt has 3.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bb&T Corp owns 162,259 shares. Lathrop Inv Mngmt reported 3.87% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Adell Harriman Carpenter holds 0% or 37,214 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Disney Sets A Box Office Record 5 Months Early; ‘Rise Of Skywalker,’ ‘Frozen 2’ Still On The Way – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Tarantino Scores His Biggest Opening With ‘Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood’ – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Movie Analyst: When It Comes To Marvel, Less Is More – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney Earnings: What to Watch – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.