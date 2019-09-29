Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Boosted by Gm Advisory Group Inc; Cullinan Associates Lifted Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) as Share Price Rose

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 2,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 42,258 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.78 million, up from 40,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $213.16. About 2.33 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q EPS by 8c; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: BAD WEATHER HURT SALES IN 1Q IN U.S., EUROPE; 29/03/2018 – TABLE-McDonald’s Japan 2702.T -2017 group results; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON PLASTIC STRAW REPORT; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement:; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 06/03/2018 – CAFC: GRECIA v. MCDONALD’S CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1672 – 2018-03-06; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Partner With Franchisees and Suppliers to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 36%; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Boost Tuition Benefits After Getting Tax Windfall

Gm Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 18.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc bought 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 14,628 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04M, up from 12,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 8.40M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,012 shares to 90,816 shares, valued at $10.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 40,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,410 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank invested 1.14% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Greenwood Gearhart has invested 0.75% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Timber Hill Limited Liability Company owns 1,400 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Lincoln National accumulated 15,817 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0.18% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 332,897 shares. Newfocus Grp Inc Inc Ltd Liability Company accumulated 23,323 shares or 2.24% of the stock. Farmers stated it has 9,334 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. 657,200 were accumulated by Focused Invsts Limited Liability Com. S&Co Inc stated it has 0.23% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Clark Cap Mngmt Gru Inc owns 5,329 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 121,600 are owned by Lord Abbett & Limited Company. Moreover, Reilly Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). The Georgia-based Crawford Investment Counsel has invested 0.11% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Ardevora Asset Management Llp accumulated 0.83% or 162,836 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited owns 0.15% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 17,527 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 118,459 are held by Burney Communications. Agf Investments holds 0.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 193,758 shares. Fulton Bank & Trust Na stated it has 0.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Valmark Advisers holds 0.01% or 4,759 shares. California-based Pure Fin Incorporated has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bankshares Hapoalim Bm holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,620 shares. Parsons Mngmt Ri holds 1.19% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 77,918 shares. Dakota Wealth holds 75,506 shares. Karpus has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ckw Financial stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 2,637 are owned by Rafferty Asset Management Limited Company. Wms Partners Lc reported 0.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Duncker Streett Company, a Missouri-based fund reported 23,781 shares. Altavista Wealth Management holds 36,495 shares. Kentucky Retirement System invested in 81,298 shares or 1% of the stock.