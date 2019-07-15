Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Boosted by Financial Architects Inc; Mckesson (MCK) Market Value Declined While Kempner Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $142.42. About 457,562 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY SHR VIEW $13.35 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Comprehensive Review of Operations; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY Adj EPS $13.00-Adj EPS $13.80; 23/04/2018 – McKesson’s Board Clears Itself of Wrongdoing on Opioid Oversight; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: U.S., States Subsequently Filed Notices Declining to Intervene in Case; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative Practice Agreements; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Committee Makes Recommendations to Further Strengthen Compliance Framework; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 572.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 2,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,362 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $373,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $144.34. About 2.16 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Walt Disney Has Expressed Interest in Buying Sky News

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Inv Service Limited Company accumulated 8,170 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 14,147 shares. Sterling Global Strategies Limited Liability holds 3.48% or 5,634 shares. Ativo Mngmt invested in 18,989 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Citigroup reported 2.51 million shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 774,643 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 12.08M shares. Fil Limited invested in 1.74M shares. Legacy Private Tru Company reported 0.67% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Manchester Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 13,360 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. West Chester Cap reported 4,699 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management has 612,416 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Eulav Asset Management invested in 31,000 shares or 0.14% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 2.05 million shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Iowa National Bank owns 0.59% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 11,485 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Disney Investors Have a Friend in “Toy Story 4″ – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “WarnerMedia May Price Its Streaming Service Higher Than Netflix. Why? – Motley Fool” published on June 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Dow Jones Stocks Ready to Rise – Investorplace.com” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Consumer-Goods Dividends You Shouldn’t Overlook – Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Disney Investors Need to Know About the “Avengers: Endgame” Rerelease – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (NYSE:C) by 17,198 shares to 1,500 shares, valued at $93,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 9,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 528 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Broyhill Asset Management – McKesson Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on March 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: McKesson, Dish Network and Gilead Sciences – Investorplace.com” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McKesson: Don’t Sell Into Pending Upmove – Seeking Alpha” on March 17, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 15, 2019.