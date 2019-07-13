Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Wetherby Asset Management Has Raised Position by $694,527 as Stock Value Rose; Oasis Pete (OAS) Stake Maintained by Oslo Asset Management Asa

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 6,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,031 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44M, up from 60,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc (OAS) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 224,600 shares as the company's stock declined 6.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.61 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.92M, up from 6.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.3. About 10.08M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 53.47% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.90% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by:

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider WOODFORD BRENT sold $227,200.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $802.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8,018 shares to 20,269 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 7,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,254 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,387 are owned by Roosevelt Investment Group. Williams Jones And Associate Lc owns 426,122 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Middleton And Ma owns 24,711 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 579,435 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. 85,078 were reported by Bragg. Wagner Bowman Mgmt owns 41,956 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Richard C Young And Commerce Limited owns 56,898 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Communications invested in 54,825 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Halcyon Mngmt Prtn LP invested in 207,310 shares. Cobblestone Cap Llc New York, a New York-based fund reported 141,795 shares. Private Tru Company Na accumulated 21,615 shares. Shufro Rose Co Lc has invested 0.4% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 3.28 million are owned by Manufacturers Life Ins Co The. Signature Est And Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 1.95% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 205,566 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 25,948 shares.

More notable recent Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) news were published by:

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Cap Management Llc (Wy) invested in 500 shares. 62,575 are owned by Panagora Asset Management Inc. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 12.69M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 983,520 shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). King Luther Cap Mgmt owns 135,480 shares. Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 72,602 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) reported 80,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 412,710 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 54,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Michigan-based Comerica Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Moore Capital Management Ltd Partnership has 0.07% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 17,394 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Banking reported 545,482 shares stake.