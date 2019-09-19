Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Westover Capital Advisors Upped Its Position; Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) Holder Covey Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $499,800

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 16,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.39% . The institutional investor held 33,353 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00 million, down from 50,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ituran Location And Control for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $574.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $27.29. About 30,437 shares traded. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has declined 14.68% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q REV. $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q EPS 54c; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q EPS 54C; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Rev $63.1M; 22/03/2018 Ituran Location Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Latin America Fund/US Adds Ituran Location; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Net $11.3M; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 24.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 7,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 40,320 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.63 million, up from 32,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $136.8. About 6.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall

Analysts await Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.6 per share. ITRN’s profit will be $9.47 million for 15.16 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Ituran Location and Control Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.17% negative EPS growth.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73M and $83.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1,500 shares to 7,500 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 5,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,711 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1.

