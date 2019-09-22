Disney Walt Co. (DIS) Holder Westend Advisors Has Trimmed Stake; Deutsche Bank Ag Boosted Its Freeport (FCX) Stake by $87.77 Million as Stock Value Declined

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 692603.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 7.98 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 7.98M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92.64 million, up from 1,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 23.55M shares traded or 21.29% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT: COPPER SUPPORTED BY DEMAND GROWTH, SUPPLY STRUGGLES; 06/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan: Langham Was Appointed to Board Under Standstill Pact With Icahn; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SEES HIGHER INPUT COSTS MITIGATED BY EFFICIENCIES: CEO; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of JPMBB 2015-C28; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN REDUCED FCX, MTW, XRX IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280961 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS THERE IS RISK NEW CONTRACT OF WORK WITH INDONESIA GETS DELAYED DUE TO 2019 INDONESIA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION; 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Grasberg Block Cave Mine Production to Start After End of Mining a Grasberg Open Pit; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN – PRODUCTION FROM LONE STAR OXIDE ORES EXPECTED TO AVERAGE ABOUT 200 MLN POUNDS OF COPPER PER YEAR WITH APPROXIMATE 20-YR MINE LIFE

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co. (DIS) by 25.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 84,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 243,254 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.97B, down from 327,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.64M shares traded or 194.28% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 67 investors sold FCX shares while 183 reduced holdings. only 63 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davenport Co Limited Co holds 21,623 shares. Focused Wealth Management accumulated 30,012 shares. Oakworth reported 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Tb Alternative Assets Ltd reported 1.22% stake. Motco invested in 0% or 504 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Alberta Inv Mgmt invested in 0% or 46,400 shares. The California-based Lpl Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). 56,757 are held by Profund Advsr. Diligent Investors Limited Com reported 17,382 shares stake. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Bellecapital International Limited owns 10,765 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Company stated it has 24,706 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 2.23M shares. Moreover, Natl Registered Inv Advisor has 0.08% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 11,995 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.27 million activity. On Friday, June 7 QUIRK KATHLEEN L bought $524,340 worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 50,000 shares.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $170.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ichor Holdings by 374,346 shares to 206,008 shares, valued at $4.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Virnetx Hldg Corp (NYSEMKT:VHC) by 53,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,275 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola European Partners.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has 102,424 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 4,328 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd reported 598,656 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. First Republic Invest Mngmt holds 0.97% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1.27 million shares. Birinyi Assocs has 0.32% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Burney owns 1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 118,459 shares. Farmers Savings Bank invested in 1.41% or 19,320 shares. 62,657 were accumulated by First Natl Bank. Skba Cap Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Swedbank accumulated 1.78 million shares or 1.13% of the stock. Horan Capital Mgmt invested in 0.12% or 4,734 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,106 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability stated it has 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). North Star Asset Management has invested 0.99% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.54% or 1.18M shares in its portfolio.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1149.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 987 shares to 30,822 shares, valued at $33.37B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Utilities Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLU) by 49,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ttl Wrld Stk Indx (VT).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.