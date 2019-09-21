Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Increased Its Holding by $366,265; Howard Hughes (HHC) Shareholder Alpine Investment Management Has Lowered Stake by $784.67 Million

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 38,312 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35M, up from 35,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17 million shares traded or 186.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 99.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 6.38 million shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 56,890 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.05 million, down from 6.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.12. About 186,872 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Howard Hughes hires bankers to explore options; shares +16% – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Sell The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Howard Hughes: A Speculative Bet That Relies Heavily On The Acquisition Value Of Strategic Assets – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Howard Hughes (HHC) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold HHC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 32.75 million shares or 15.70% less from 38.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Cap Limited Com (Trc) invested in 3,241 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Point72 Asset Management LP has invested 0.08% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Qs Invsts Lc reported 0% stake. Retail Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.06% or 6,868 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust stated it has 0.02% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Moreover, Cls Investments Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 580 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 2,300 shares in its portfolio. 4,350 are owned by Miracle Mile Limited Company. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 30 shares. Villere St Denis J & Com Ltd Liability Corporation invested 5.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). 1.65 million were accumulated by Caledonia (Private) Invests Pty. M&T Comml Bank holds 0% or 2,308 shares. Vanguard Gp owns 0.03% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 5.81 million shares. 1.49M are owned by Citigroup. Principal Financial Group Inc holds 0.26% or 2.29 million shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 85.19% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.54 per share. HHC’s profit will be $3.45 million for 406.63 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by The Howard Hughes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -74.19% negative EPS growth.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (NYSE:SKT) by 22,250 shares to 11,100 shares, valued at $180,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Disney’s Iger Out As Apple Board Member – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Ibtimes.com‘s news article titled: “Disney World Will Still Feel Hurricane Dorian’s Sting – International Business Times” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.39% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Manikay Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 425,000 shares or 4.93% of all its holdings. Viking Fund Limited Liability Corp invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 23,961 shares. 8,646 are held by Fukoku Mutual Life Ins. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0.3% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,822 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.18 million shares. Howard Cap Mngmt owns 3.95% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 207,590 shares. Rockshelter Mgmt Limited Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 76,902 shares. Moreover, Highland Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Provident stated it has 237,450 shares or 4.91% of all its holdings. Bailard Inc holds 0.6% or 70,728 shares. Noesis Mangement Corporation owns 93,944 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cap Inv Counsel Inc has 1.66% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ci Invs Inc owns 0.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 284,596 shares.