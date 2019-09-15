Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Venator Capital Management LTD Lifted Position; Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Raised Holding in Darden Restaurants (DRI) as Stock Price Rose

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 2,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 22,417 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, up from 19,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $127.34. About 1.06M shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Net $217.8M; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 9,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.38M, up from 50,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Oil-Dri of America (NYSE:ODC) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 Merrill Lynch High-Quality & Dividend Yield List Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Buy for September – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Finance Financial Bank holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 8,856 shares. Van Eck Assoc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Mufg Americas owns 234 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 46,253 shares stake. 18,292 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Fruth Inv Management has invested 0.98% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Archford Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 42 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 438,658 shares. Gulf Int National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited holds 10,712 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Livingston Gru Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management) reported 14,465 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv has 23,403 shares. Tompkins reported 213 shares. Dana Investment Advsrs holds 2,906 shares. 956 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca). Mckinley Carter Wealth holds 0.73% or 22,417 shares.