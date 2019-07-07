Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Truenorth Decreased Holding by $724,386 as Share Value Rose; Abbvie (ABBV) Share Value Declined While Integrys Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 28.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 6,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,709 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, down from 23,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 7,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 192,408 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.51 million, down from 199,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $72.99. About 10.02M shares traded or 21.92% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDIES, MERU AND TAHOE, WILL CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE ROVA-T IN FIRST- AND SECOND-LINE SCLC; 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 22/03/2018 – ABBV CITES MAGNITUDE OF EFFECT ACROSS MULTIPLE STUDY PARAMETERS; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.87, EST. $1.79; BOOSTS FORECAST; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – IMFINZI MET SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY DATA IN TRINITY STUDY WERE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED STUDIES OF ROVA-T; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36M and $257.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 21,577 shares to 28,698 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 24,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,145 were accumulated by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Whittier Com has 0.94% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 277,487 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.63% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,701 shares. Hillsdale Mngmt holds 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 805 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt holds 2,800 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Westend Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 327,272 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.57M shares. Triangle Wealth Management owns 27,459 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Atria Invests Limited Company holds 0.26% or 55,562 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com owns 662,987 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Choate Invest Advisors has 17,333 shares. Culbertson A N And Communication Inc has 25,028 shares. Woodstock Corporation accumulated 92,819 shares. Corda Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 2.15% or 166,986 shares. Cipher Cap Lp has invested 0.38% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.23 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $457,888 activity. 42 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares with value of $4,737 were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Disney Investors: Don’t Fret Over the “Dark Phoenix” Box Office Bomb – The Motley Fool” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney For Investors, Netflix For Speculators – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Coca-Cola Company (KO) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Disneyâ€™s Unparalleled Ability to Monetize Its Content Can Lift Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Disney World Finally Too Expensive? – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Allergan plc to AbbVie Inc. is Fair to Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Eli Lilly vs. AbbVie – Motley Fool” published on June 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Most Valuable Pipeline Drugs in Development — and the Stocks Poised to Profit – Motley Fool” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, ADM, Conoco, FedEx, Fox, Kinder Morgan, Lennar, Micron, Slack, Virtu and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA lifts partial hold on AbbVie’s study of venetoclax in multiple myeloma – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27 billion for 8.26 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins holds 5,600 shares. Hills Commercial Bank Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 6,201 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.23% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Archford Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 0.81% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 61,150 shares stake. Moreover, Financial Mgmt has 0.02% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Schulhoff And reported 26,284 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc accumulated 4,172 shares. Private Wealth Advsr Incorporated reported 11,234 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.41% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corporation owns 60,300 shares. 109,792 were accumulated by Pinnacle Associates. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 2.53 million shares. White Pine Cap Lc reported 14,073 shares stake. Acropolis Investment Management Lc owns 2,290 shares.