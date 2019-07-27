Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Tig Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $13.66 Million as Valuation Rose; As Intel (INTC) Stock Price Declined, Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Lowered Its Holding

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 98.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 10,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 131 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7,000, down from 10,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 36.40M shares traded or 53.73% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 25/05/2018 – U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Investigating Age-Discrimination Claims Against Intel; 14/05/2018 – Fortress UAV Will Host Drone Day Event with DJI, CyPhy Works, Intel and Yuneec; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – ASTRO SA ASRP.WA – GETS ORDER FROM NTT SYSTEM S.A. RELATED TO MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF HEWLETT-PACKARD AND INTEL; 27/03/2018 – INTEL: FEMALE REPRESENTATION AT THE COMPANY STANDS AT 26.5%; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Barr brawl; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Tax Rate 13%; 10/04/2018 – Fortanix Presenting on Protecting Containerized Apps With Runtime Encryption at 2018 RSA Conference; Demonstrating New Capabilities With Partners Intel and Equinix on Expo Floor

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 125,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 71,368 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83M, down from 196,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.55 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lindsell Train Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 5.27M shares. The Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Investment Ser Limited has invested 4.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cwm Ltd has invested 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gabelli Investment Advisers has 34,821 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Tortoise Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Odey Asset Mngmt Grp Ltd has 14,586 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Middleton And Ma holds 24,711 shares. Alta Capital Mgmt Limited Com reported 472,708 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Llc owns 100,814 shares. The Montana-based First Interstate National Bank has invested 2.5% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Franklin Resource has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Buckhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 2.11% or 60,882 shares. Asset Mgmt One has invested 0.54% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Drexel Morgan & holds 1.58% or 15,992 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 4.41 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hallmark Cap Mngmt accumulated 86,070 shares. Jackson Wealth Ltd Liability owns 0.93% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 70,642 shares. Moreover, South Dakota Invest Council has 0.82% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 719,434 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Inc Pa reported 23,507 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. 574,429 were accumulated by Avalon Advsrs Lc. Davis R M Incorporated holds 19,391 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Lc New York owns 24,932 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Winslow Asset Mngmt invested in 248,086 shares or 2.8% of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 0.09% or 21,386 shares. 16,684 are held by Punch & Associate Investment Mngmt Incorporated. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Lakeview Cap Prns Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.77% or 23,235 shares in its portfolio. Scholtz And Communication Limited Liability Com reported 0.52% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Company has 0.44% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bnp Paribas Asset Sa has invested 0.32% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $74.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 84,394 shares to 89,794 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).