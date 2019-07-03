Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Tig Advisors Has Cut Position by $13.66 Million; Calavo Growers (CVGW) Shareholder Credit Suisse Ag Cut Stake as Valuation Rose

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 125,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 71,368 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83 million, down from 196,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $257.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $142.98. About 3.88 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 7,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,767 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44M, down from 96,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Calavo Growers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $96.18. About 56,894 shares traded. Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has risen 7.03% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGW News: 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Calavo Growers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVGW); 25/05/2018 – Calavo Investor Misstep; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers Backs FY18 Double-Digit Growth in Rev, EPS; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC CVGW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97, REV VIEW $1.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Calavo Growers at Tour Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers 1Q EPS 41c; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AND EPS FOR FISCAL 2018; 24/05/2018 – Calavo Growers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Calavo Growers Tour Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 14

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sterling Global Strategies Lc holds 3.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 5,634 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Llc has 2,934 shares. Tennessee-based Martin & Incorporated Tn has invested 0.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated holds 9,156 shares. 128,522 were accumulated by Ashfield Cap Partners Ltd Liability Co. Windsor Capital Mgmt has 5,130 shares. Capwealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 61,305 shares. Orleans Capital Mngmt Corp La has invested 0.69% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Century holds 0.63% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5.63 million shares. Thomas J Herzfeld holds 75 shares. Dumont & Blake Investment Advsr Lc holds 0.35% or 7,404 shares in its portfolio. Menora Mivtachim stated it has 767,890 shares. Optimum Advsrs accumulated 11,668 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated owns 28,123 shares or 2.12% of their US portfolio.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $457,888 activity. $4,737 worth of stock was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.31 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $109.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EPHE) by 248,404 shares to 894,333 shares, valued at $30.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 233,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 333,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).