Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Tig Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $16.08 Million; Exchange Capital Management Increased Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holding by $846,722

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 22.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 5,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 28,863 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 23,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $156.07. About 7.29M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and Innovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 30/05/2018 – Facebook may have lost its customer trust, but it can turn things around, according to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report to stress its environmental, social, and governance activities; 16/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft – sources (Reuters) -; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- PROVIDING NEW DISCLOSURE CALLED REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE, REPRESENTING ALL FUTURE REVENUES THAT ARE UNDER THE CONTRACT- CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISED ITS LONG-TERM REVENUE TARGET RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 BY $1 BLN; 03/05/2018 – News On MuleSoft Inc. (MULE) Now Under CRM; 08/05/2018 – MuleSoft Founder Connects with Salesforce in Massive Acquisition; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue for its fiscal first quarter, and its second-quarter revenue guidance also exceeded estimates; 28/03/2018 – ORANGE BELGIUM, ORANGE POLSKA PARTNER IN PACT W/ SALESFORCE

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 73.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 144,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 51,865 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, down from 196,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE; 29/05/2018 – ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELLED THE ‘ROSEANNE’ SHOW AFTER THE STAR’S ”ABHORRENT, REPUGNANT” TWEET- CNBC; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corda Inv Mgmt accumulated 166,986 shares or 2.15% of the stock. Clarkston Cap Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 78,210 shares. Strs Ohio holds 1.02 million shares. Kings Point Cap Management invested 2.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Menora Mivtachim Hldgs invested 2.29% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Missouri-based Fincl Services has invested 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 13,849 are owned by Mechanics Commercial Bank Trust Department. Harvey Inc, Florida-based fund reported 4,500 shares. Moreover, Caprock Gp has 0.71% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 184,271 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 1.36% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 6,187 shares. Miller Investment LP owns 3,523 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Putnam Fl Inv Management reported 146,781 shares stake. Wallington Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 33,515 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Comml Bank & invested in 1.31% or 51,262 shares. Cordasco has 334 shares. Hwg LP invested in 7,105 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Moreover, Bbva Compass Bancorporation has 0.05% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 9,321 were reported by Cognios Capital Ltd Com. Central Natl Bank & owns 15,481 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. First Interstate Retail Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 657 shares. Lpl Llc stated it has 256,949 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.28% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Fincl Bank reported 23,711 shares. The California-based Light Street Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.99% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,194 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co stated it has 2,154 shares. Private Na reported 0.22% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Andra Ap reported 0.09% stake.