Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Tig Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $13.66 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Cim Increases Position in Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR)

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 125,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 71,368 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83 million, down from 196,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $263.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $146.39. About 10.76M shares traded or 19.98% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 13/04/2018 – The new offerings come as Disney ramps up its streaming offerings; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $5.21 during the last trading session, reaching $141.73. About 1.40M shares traded or 55.30% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00M and $272.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 2,540 shares to 7,040 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SCZ, CYBR, ITRN, KRNT: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CyberArk Software Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CyberArk Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Nvidia – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CyberArk: Can It Go Yet Another Gear? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “The Case for Walt Disney as a Stock to Own for the Next Decade – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Disney Be in 1 Year? – Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What ‘Toy Story 4’ Means For Disney – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney: Time To Take The Profit – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “‘Endgame’ highest-grossing film ever – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.79 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fagan Associate Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 27,667 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca owns 8,813 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Synovus Financial has invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dakota Wealth Mgmt reported 1.01% stake. Moreover, Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership has 0.27% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 121,934 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability owns 12,195 shares. New England Research And Mgmt Incorporated has invested 1.82% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). South State Corporation has 99,822 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Invest House Ltd Com invested in 8,098 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Fdx Advsrs stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 79,225 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Midas Mgmt Corp has invested 1.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Eqis Capital accumulated 0.38% or 42,508 shares. Element Cap Mgmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 20,992 shares. Valmark Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.