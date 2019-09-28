Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Tiedemann Wealth Management Trimmed Its Holding by $3.57 Million as Share Price Rose; Shannon River Fund Management Has Decreased Holding in Autodesk (ADSK) by $8.10 Million as Stock Value Declined

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 24.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 50,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 157,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.58 million, down from 207,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $145.19. About 1.78 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c; 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 54.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 25,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 21,519 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01M, down from 47,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO’S ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELED ‘ROSEANNE’ -COMPANY STATEMENT

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.08 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDX) by 11,979 shares to 847,027 shares, valued at $33.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Dow Inc.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $629.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 53,800 shares to 654,301 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smartsheet Inc by 157,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (NASDAQ:LORL).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $90.03M for 88.53 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

