Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Texas Yale Capital Boosted Holding; American Financial Group Stake in Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Has Decreased by $3.20 Million as Stock Rose

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 140.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 23,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 40,971 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 17,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $136.09. About 5.75 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 160,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 160,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.53. About 568,750 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 05/04/2018 – Ronald D. Orol: Sources tell @TheDealNewsroom’s @rorol that Cerberus is among the companies bidding for $RCII; 25/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Bids Due This Week; 25/05/2018 – Engaged Capital: In Light of Rent-A-Center Review of Alternatives, Engaged Waived Right to Nominate Carol McFate to Board; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY ABOUT 250; 30/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. EPS 9C; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center o Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 BUSINESS UPDATES; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES CAROL TO BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Capital Lp has 0.25% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 52,000 shares. Blue Chip Prns Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,243 shares. Landscape Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,104 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Roberts Glore & Il owns 0.54% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,748 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 18,259 shares. Iat Reinsurance Limited owns 0.55% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 29,017 shares. Lourd Lc reported 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Coho Prtn Limited, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,029 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability owns 5,446 shares. Tt owns 104,228 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Spears Abacus Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 3,649 shares. Hendley Inc owns 79,332 shares. Archon Ltd Liability stated it has 101,500 shares or 2.37% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Ins Co Of America reported 0.08% stake. Moreover, Hirtle Callaghan Com Ltd Llc has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 40 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stable Tone Prevails After Monday Rout As Disney Earnings Loom After Close – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 102,432 shares to 9.55 million shares, valued at $253.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Stocks to Buy as Consumer Confidence Hits 8-Month High – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “6 Top Stocks to Gain From a Resilient U.S. Economy – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Are Investors Undervaluing Rent-A-Center (RCII) Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 06, 2019.