Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Boosted Position; Summit Finl Grp (SMMF) Shareholder Maryland Capital Management Trimmed Its Position as Market Valuation Rose

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 5.99 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Summit Finl Grp (SMMF) by 48.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 18,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530,000, down from 38,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Summit Finl Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $24.09. About 3,697 shares traded. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 5.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SMMF News: 08/05/2018 – Summit to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference; 26/04/2018 – SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC SMMF.O – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS INCREASED 18.2 PERCENT TO $0.13 PER SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Summit Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMMF); 26/04/2018 – Summit Financial 1Q EPS 60c; 23/03/2018 Steven W. Lieberman Is Recognized, For A Record 16th Consecutive Year, As Summit Financial Resources Inc.’s Investment Leader

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $898,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Scott Selber Inc has invested 0.97% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Utd Asset Strategies Inc has invested 1.79% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Veritas Investment Mngmt Llp has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Factory Mutual has 0.49% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hilltop Holdg Incorporated invested in 0.23% or 9,777 shares. Chilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 122,566 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Moreover, Community Tru & Invest Communications has 0.97% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 70,746 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va owns 1.55% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 105,959 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd accumulated 0.1% or 520,570 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Com has 4,121 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Proffitt And Goodson Incorporated stated it has 10,119 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of Stockton accumulated 18,306 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Company reported 2,000 shares. Birmingham Capital Management Al, a Alabama-based fund reported 21,345 shares. Moreover, Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Company has 0.27% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SMMF’s profit will be $7.01 million for 10.75 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Summit Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold SMMF shares while 16 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.99 million shares or 6.06% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Comm Ny has 0.03% invested in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Wells Fargo And Co Mn invested in 0% or 22,424 shares. Blackrock holds 577,168 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs holds 649 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 49,190 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Zpr Inv Mgmt, a Florida-based fund reported 9,320 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Company owns 20,912 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0% stake. Acadian Asset Lc owns 0% invested in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) for 3,978 shares. Philadelphia has invested 0.05% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Rhumbline Advisers reported 15,966 shares stake. Stifel Financial Corp holds 9,429 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Co owns 260,835 shares.

