Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Srs Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake by $225.38 Million; Wedbush Securities Increases Stake in Micron Technology (MU)

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 2.03M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.84M, down from 3.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 4.74M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 37.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 7,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 27,326 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 19,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $44.58. About 6.93M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Investors Buy Micron After Goldman Sachsâ€™ Upgrade? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Micron: Spot Prices Up, More Important Contract Down – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 31, 2019 : GE, NOK, AMD, BHP, AAPL, AMRN, EIX, QQQ, SPOT, MU, ENPH, ITUB – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “As the Rally Fades, MU Stock Is Finally a Short – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Trump talks up the stock market, but this chart tells the real story – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Hancock Tax Adv (HTD) by 13,200 shares to 11,070 shares, valued at $275,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,072 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $4.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 910,759 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $282.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 550,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Zillow Group Inc.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tarantino Scores His Biggest Opening With ‘Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood’ – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Race Against Time’: Experts React To Disney’s Q3 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

