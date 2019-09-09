Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Srs Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position by $225.38 Million as Stock Price Rose; Deere & Co (DE) Stock Rose While Firefly Value Partners LP Has Trimmed by $336,762 Its Holding

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 2.03M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.84M, down from 3.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $139.03. About 2.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55 million, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $158. About 738,284 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 28/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play; 18/05/2018 – Deere missed estimates by 17 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.14 per share in its most recent report but maintained its full-year forecast; 09/03/2018 – Deere Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 17/05/2018 – Robust Profit Growth Expected From Deere — Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Net $1.21B; 21/03/2018 – Deere Is On the Hunt for More Deals in Precision Agriculture

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deere EPS misses by $0.13, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GNC Announces Brazil Expansion with New Partner Banco De Franquias – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Deere & Company (NYSE:DE): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Russia’s MTS currently has no plans to de-list from NYSE – shareholder – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Rally Continues As Trade Talks Set – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset has 12,100 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 2,511 were reported by Farmers And Merchants Investments. Nadler Grp Inc Inc Inc stated it has 0.11% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). South State Corporation holds 2,144 shares. Moreover, Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 16,332 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Co holds 1.15% or 21,292 shares. 46,844 are held by First Midwest Fincl Bank Division. 13,766 were accumulated by Lipe & Dalton. Cwm Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 2,531 shares. Ipswich Invest Company Inc holds 1,285 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 34,062 shares. United Automobile Association holds 0.28% or 676,501 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett And Commerce has 2,125 shares. Anderson Hoagland And Com stated it has 4,819 shares.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $673.13M for 18.29 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65B and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13,835 shares to 3.56 million shares, valued at $1.27 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc by 1.59 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.92B for 32.18 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Com reported 436,489 shares. South Dakota Council holds 429,581 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 54,658 shares. Park Corporation Oh reported 1.94% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Texas-based Yacktman Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 6.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Somerville Kurt F stated it has 1.41% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 138,197 shares. Jones Fin Lllp has 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tennessee-based Capwealth Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Choate Invest Advsr stated it has 17,333 shares. Moreover, Middleton Ma has 0.44% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 24,711 shares. Eagle Global Advsr Llc owns 54,150 shares. Boston Family Office Lc holds 25,666 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested in 0.09% or 10,336 shares. Lpl Lc holds 0.2% or 808,758 shares.