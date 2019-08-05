Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Smead Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $2.27 Million; Meeder Asset Management Increased Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Position

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 20,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 679,755 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.47 million, down from 700,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.54 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 18.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 20,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 128,047 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.48 million, up from 107,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $51.18. About 12.21M shares traded or 15.11% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1,863 shares to 68,556 shares, valued at $11.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 30,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,257 shares, and cut its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. BURGHER CEDRIC W. also bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Thursday, June 13. Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of stock. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. Brown Oscar K had bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200. Backus Marcia E. also bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Hollub Vicki A..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.