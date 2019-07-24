Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Lifted Its Position by $823,176 as Market Valuation Rose; Wright Investors Service Holding in Anthem (ANTM) Trimmed as Market Valuation Declined

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 205,566 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.82 million, up from 198,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $140.93. About 2.99M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 34.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 5,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,009 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, down from 15,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $13.02 during the last trading session, reaching $289.57. About 2.28M shares traded or 41.84% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever – The Motley Fool” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney: Wait For A Pullback To $125 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Disney Stock Will Reward You for the Long Haul – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Plus Isn’t Worth A 20% Increase In The Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based First City Capital Mgmt has invested 0.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Punch And Management accumulated 56,260 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Envestnet Asset has 900,297 shares. Hightower Tru Serv Lta reported 96,569 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Kings Point Capital Mgmt holds 93,633 shares or 2.07% of its portfolio. Forbes J M Llp owns 112,572 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance has invested 0.49% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Yhb Inv Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 93,633 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 0.14% or 2,481 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.37% or 103,266 shares. Natixis stated it has 362,375 shares. First Long Island Invsts Limited Co reported 1,898 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 23,608 shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio. Estabrook Capital Mgmt holds 0% or 26,968 shares. The Ohio-based Summit Finance Strategies has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Hancock Exchange Traded by 8,802 shares to 44,587 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,791 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.