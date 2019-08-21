Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Sather Financial Group Increased Stake by $30.10 Million as Market Value Rose; Lennar (LEN) Holder Thiel Macro Has Lowered Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 1.91M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Homebuilding Operating Earnings $413.7M; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Oper Chief Jon Jaffe to Added President Post; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 12/04/2018 – Lennar CEO to become executive chairman; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 5467.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 271,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 276,171 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.66M, up from 4,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $135.65. About 4.89M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING); 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS), Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) – Bulls And Bears Of The Week: CBS, Disney, Mattel, Uber And More – Benzinga” published on August 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Disney, Sees String Of Catalysts Ahead – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Founders Cap Mngmt holds 3.97% or 97,595 shares in its portfolio. Exchange Mngmt invested in 54,933 shares. Aull Monroe Inv invested in 0.97% or 16,280 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 3.28M shares or 0.39% of the stock. Mitchell Capital Mngmt accumulated 13,232 shares. Aurora Inv Counsel holds 1.39% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 23,000 shares. 1.74 million are held by Fil. Brinker reported 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 207,423 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Primecap Mgmt Company Ca holds 0.27% or 3.28M shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.72% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 79,225 shares. Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 3.05 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.69% or 1.67 million shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 80,859 shares.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $493.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 44,338 shares to 48,383 shares, valued at $7.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 15,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,865 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Limited Liability invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Pnc Grp Inc invested in 54,194 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss National Bank invested in 0.05% or 975,388 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 354,834 shares. Howe Rusling reported 282 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr holds 5,100 shares. Caxton Ltd Partnership owns 220,000 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corporation invested in 257,565 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs holds 0.03% or 15,566 shares in its portfolio. 1,325 are owned by Meeder Asset Incorporated. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 669,606 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corporation holds 87,729 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc invested in 35,916 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 29,862 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.