Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Salient Trust Company Lta Upped Its Stake by $423,354; As Centene (CNC) Stock Rose, Leavell Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $318,106

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 3,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 96,569 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72 million, up from 92,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $144.06. About 3.26M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 18.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 6,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 26,884 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, down from 32,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $52.14. About 1.93M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.16% or 2,934 shares in its portfolio. Grassi Investment Mngmt holds 1.23% or 74,647 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 2.74M shares. Moreover, Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc has 0.4% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hartford Mngmt holds 44,759 shares. 11,531 are owned by Holderness Investments. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt accumulated 68,893 shares. Palisade Asset Management Llc, Minnesota-based fund reported 2,618 shares. Moneta Grp Inc Incorporated Investment Ltd Company reported 1,711 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 4,300 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 173,939 shares. Family Firm holds 3,861 shares. 1.01 million are owned by Vaughan Nelson Inv Management L P. Somerset Tru invested in 0.03% or 500 shares. Moreover, Brave Asset Mgmt has 1.61% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 11,875 shares to 205,951 shares, valued at $7.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,390 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sequoia Advsr Limited Com has 0.37% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). D E Shaw And Com stated it has 2.60M shares. Bridger Ltd Liability Com owns 371,783 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Somerset Trust has invested 0.45% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Burke Herbert Retail Bank Com holds 0.2% or 4,200 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Mirae Asset has 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hartford Investment Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Gemmer Asset Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1,014 shares. Advsrs Ltd Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 3,650 shares. Intrust State Bank Na stated it has 24,672 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. First Trust Advisors LP owns 0.1% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 987,452 shares. Raymond James stated it has 266,401 shares. Natl Pension has invested 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 10.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $405.33 million for 13.30 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.87% negative EPS growth.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $895.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Etf (VB) by 2,023 shares to 75,981 shares, valued at $11.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mid Cap Etf (VO) by 2,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Actvbt Intereqy Etf.