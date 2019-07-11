Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Ruffer Llp Has Lifted Stake by $94.97 Million; Punch & Associates Investment Management Increases Stake in Northern Tech Intl (NTIC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Northern Tech Intl Corp (NTIC) by 597.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 102,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.07% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21 million, up from 17,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Northern Tech Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.13M market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.69. About 1,285 shares traded. Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) has declined 11.98% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.41% the S&P500. Some Historical NTIC News: 25/04/2018 – Northern Technologies International Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/04/2018 – NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP NTIC.O – FOR FY 2018 SEES NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NTIC $1.40 TO $1.45 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Northern Technologies International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTIC); 16/04/2018 – NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP – 10-Q; 12/04/2018 NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP NTIC.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $48 MLN TO $49 MLN

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 855,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.13 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570.21 million, up from 4.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $144.84. About 3.27M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 13/04/2018 – With ESPN+, Disney Hopes to Fix TV — Barrons.com

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Disney and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Disney, Roku and Cisco – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Disney Will Crush Netflix And Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Streaming Service Poised For Quick Ramp, Says Bullish Morgan Stanley – Benzinga” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 527,904 shares to 45,798 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N had sold 42 shares worth $4,737.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 719,334 were reported by Banque Pictet & Cie Sa. Natl Bank owns 82,431 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 33.90 million shares. Factory Mutual Insur reported 365,911 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.95% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Daiwa Sb Invs Limited holds 0% or 16 shares in its portfolio. Mad River Invsts reported 2,400 shares. Orrstown reported 8,062 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Segantii Cap owns 1.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 80,000 shares. Cleararc Capital reported 42,019 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 1.79M shares. 478,494 were accumulated by Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Co. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.87% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tennessee-based Lbmc Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.18% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 20,737 are owned by Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability.

More notable recent Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “McDermott Awarded Polypropylene Technology Contract in India – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “DryShips Forges Ahead As Legal Challenges Persist – Benzinga” published on May 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Northern Technologies Is Firing On All Cylinders – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2018. More interesting news about Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Selling EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (CVE:EHT) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Global Smart Airport Market Report 2019-2024 – Introduction of New Technology, Smart Glass and Introduction of Biometrics for Passengers – ResearchAndMarkets.com – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ:SLP) by 29,540 shares to 278,475 shares, valued at $5.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 91,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC).