Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Randolph Co Has Boosted Holding by $516,385 as Stock Price Rose; Ruffer Llp Has Trimmed Position in Gold Fields LTD (GFI) as Valuation Rose

Randolph Co Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Randolph Co Inc bought 3,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 183,535 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.63 million, up from 179,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Randolph Co Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $131.84. About 7.87 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) by 19.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 2.20M shares as the company’s stock rose 36.49% . The institutional investor held 9.16 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.49 million, down from 11.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.44. About 7.24 million shares traded. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has risen 37.23% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 19/03/2018 – BONANZA GOLDFIELDS BUYS THUNDER MOUNTAIN GOLD PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – ASANKO GOLD TO GET US$185M FROM GOLD FIELDS FOR 50% JV INTEREST; 28/03/2018 – Gold Fields Publishes 2017 Integrated Annual Report; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields Forms JV With Asanko Gold; Buys Stake in Ghana Operations for $185 Mln; 09/04/2018 – ASANKO GOLD HOLDER GOLD FIELDS LTD REPORTS 9.9% STAKE; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields Enters Joint Venture With Asanko Gold; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields: 1Q All-in Sustaining Costs Down 6%; 13/03/2018 – GHANA LABOR UNION CALLS OFF PLANNED GOLD FIELDS STRIKE: JOY FM; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – GOLDFIELDS MONEY LTD GMY.AX – GOLDFIELDS MONEY LAUNCHES NEW BANKING PLATFORM

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 51,728 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $31.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delphi Technologies Plc by 459,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.57M shares, and has risen its stake in Harmony Gold Mng Ltd (NYSE:HMY).

