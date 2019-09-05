Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Qs Investors Has Upped Its Stake; Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Decreased Stake in Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) as Valuation Rose

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 28.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 17,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 78,056 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.67 million, up from 60,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $138.63. About 2.01M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The hedge fund held 47,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $91.54. About 356,204 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 16/03/2018 – QCOM SAYS CAN BE NO ASSURANCE JACOBS CAN, WILL MAKE PROPOSAL; 16/03/2018 – Jacobs Bid Seen as Highly Unlikely to Go Anywhere; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring lnternationally-Acclaimed Model Kaia Gerber; 30/05/2018 – JACOBS SECURES SMART CITY SERVICES CONTRACT FROM DELHI MUMBAI; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Chairman Jacobs with Independent Director — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – CONTRACT INCLUDES A $35 MLN 6-MONTH OPTION TO PROVIDE FEMA PUBLIC ASSISTANCE RECOVERY OPERATIONS, OTHER SERVICES IN PUERTO RICO; 20/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Facebook Inc. is under investigation by U.S. Federal Trade Commission over the use of personal data; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 09/03/2018 QUALCOMM INC – PAUL JACOBS TO CONTINUE TO SERVE ON BOARD; EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ROLE DISCONTINUED

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock invested in 0.54% or 109.04 million shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Company owns 23,025 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Rhenman And Ptnrs Asset Ab has 3,483 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 29,839 are owned by Greenleaf Tru. Prudential Finance Incorporated accumulated 3.77 million shares. Westend Limited Com reported 327,272 shares. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc owns 28,832 shares. Willingdon Wealth invested in 3,466 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability reported 78,056 shares stake. Lawson Kroeker Ne holds 105,669 shares or 4.19% of its portfolio. Leuthold Group Limited Co holds 69,529 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks invested in 0.2% or 98,365 shares. Loeb holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated invested in 28,123 shares. Argent Capital Mngmt Lc, Missouri-based fund reported 6,976 shares.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 72,100 shares to 90,746 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 4,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,277 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, down 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. JEC’s profit will be $169.37M for 18.31 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 9,410 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi holds 0.07% or 38,000 shares in its portfolio. Hahn Mgmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Adage Capital Prns Grp Limited Com invested in 144,501 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.02% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). State Street accumulated 9.31M shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Chesley Taft & Associate Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 3,945 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.46% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Texas Yale Corp has invested 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com owns 347,949 shares. Indiana-based 1St Source National Bank has invested 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

