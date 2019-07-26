Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Provise Management Group Has Increased Its Holding; Archon Partners Has Raised Its Servicenow (NOW) Position

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 61.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 7,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,860 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 12,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $143.21. About 7.17M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019; 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game: Media analyst; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $11.48 during the last trading session, reaching $285.73. About 4.51 million shares traded or 172.97% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macroview Investment Mgmt Lc reported 159 shares. Addenda Capital Incorporated invested in 0.55% or 68,208 shares. Leuthold Group Inc Lc has 1.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Lc holds 216,815 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated reported 130,883 shares. United Asset Strategies accumulated 68,710 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 2.05 million shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 622 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.85% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 32,397 were reported by Finemark National Bank & Trust & Tru. Duff And Phelps Invest owns 19,067 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Stock Yards Bancorporation And Company accumulated 113,824 shares or 1.23% of the stock. Maryland Cap Management stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 1.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). M Hldgs Secs holds 11,244 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $712.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,383 shares to 7,763 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,944 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney: Wait For A Pullback To $125 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Looking for More Pre-Earnings Magic from Disney – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $32.40 million activity. On Friday, February 1 CODD RONALD E F sold $22.01 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 100,000 shares. The insider WADORS PATRICIA L sold 6,884 shares worth $1.53 million. 7,750 shares were sold by Schneider David, worth $1.71 million. MILLER JEFFREY A also sold $1.63 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 2,031 shares valued at $468,369 was made by Desai Chirantan Jitendra on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Brady (NYSE:BRC) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 86% – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: The Mass Exodus Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought SailPoint Technologies Holdings (NYSE:SAIL) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 24% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 53% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 11,657 shares. Moreover, Aviva Public Ltd Company has 0.11% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 67,248 shares. Plante Moran Limited Company owns 0.04% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 505 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 149,320 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Llc New York invested in 203,938 shares. Cipher Ltd Partnership accumulated 6,130 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Putnam Invs Limited holds 0.58% or 1.01 million shares. Hrt Financial Llc stated it has 4,159 shares. Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated reported 0% stake. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 130 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust holds 137,992 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 103,877 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 25,386 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 1,180 shares. L S has invested 0.58% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Archon Partners Llc, which manages about $495.23M and $474.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 9,500 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $13.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.