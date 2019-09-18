Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Partnervest Advisory Services Boosted Stake; Vident Investment Advisory Has Lifted Its Ipg Photonics (IPGP) Holding

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 39.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 2,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,295 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, up from 5,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 4.47 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With the Walt Disney Co; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 6,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 151,762 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.41M, up from 144,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Ipg Photonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.87. About 227,953 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 41.59% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 12/04/2018 – Agency Spy: Initiative L.A. Wins Amazon Studios Media Business as IPG Consolidates the Larger Amazon Account; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q EPS $2.05-EPS $2.35; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q EPS $1.93; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Rev $359.9M; 14/05/2018 – IPG Photonics at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q Rev $400M-$430M; 08/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 15; 21/04/2018 – DJ IPG Photonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPGP); 05/03/2018 IPG Photonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Artemis Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.72% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Midas Mgmt holds 1.61% or 26,500 shares in its portfolio. Tiemann Invest Limited Liability Com reported 4,819 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Moreover, Citizens And Northern Corporation has 1.88% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 24,211 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland), Switzerland-based fund reported 22,194 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 6,816 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Cambridge Trust, Massachusetts-based fund reported 32,191 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Com owns 0.39% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 27,025 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc reported 88,918 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.84% or 22,025 shares. Intersect Ltd invested 0.57% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wealthcare Ltd stated it has 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wharton Business Group Inc has 0.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,273 shares. Valley Natl Advisers has 1.63% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 42,470 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 1.00M shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Target and Disney Partnership is Magic – Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney World Will Still Feel Hurricane Dorian’s Sting – The Motley Fool” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45 million and $252.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 7,248 shares to 23,856 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in California Res Corp by 395,556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,444 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold IPGP shares while 120 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.50 million shares or 0.68% less from 32.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc owns 2,675 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hemenway Tru Ltd Liability Corp holds 31,111 shares. Creative Planning reported 1,990 shares. Capstone Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Utd Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 1,599 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company reported 96,506 shares. Allstate stated it has 9,247 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,356 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 78,669 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation holds 0% or 80 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Ridge Mngmt accumulated 47,331 shares. Shell Asset Management accumulated 0% or 576 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 81,895 shares or 1.35% of the stock. Guardian Life Of America holds 104 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 9,363 shares to 2,519 shares, valued at $711,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 79,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,940 shares, and cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).