Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Parsons Capital Management Raised Position by $2.02 Million as Stock Price Rose; Chevron (CVX) Position Held by Boston Family Office Llc

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 4,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 43,655 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43M, up from 39,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $117.05. About 2.06 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron backs 2018 production rise, eyes share buybacks; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 24/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282702 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Tengiz Growth Project in Kazakhstan on Track to Deliver First Production in 2022; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 68 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING A REPORT ON LOBBYING; 25/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR COURT AWARDS CHEVRON $38M VS ECUADORIAN CONSPIRATORS

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 14,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 77,918 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.88M, up from 63,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $130.02. About 2.87M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL JACKSON’S ESTATE FILES SUIT VS DISNEY, ABC NETWORK; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Limited Liability holds 1.08% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 48,980 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Company reported 6,534 shares. Hodges has invested 0.22% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Rmb Cap Limited Com, Illinois-based fund reported 87,889 shares. 8,351 are owned by Wealthquest. S&Co invested in 0.74% or 53,966 shares. 69,090 were reported by Mai Cap Management. Spc Financial reported 4,501 shares. Middleton Incorporated Ma stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 244,454 shares. Farmers Comml Bank reported 43,487 shares. Arcadia Mi invested in 0.1% or 2,863 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 548,882 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Gruss And Co holds 0.54% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. 2,029 were accumulated by Lesa Sroufe &.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $963.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 34,565 shares to 12,000 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 3,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,490 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Morningstar Int.

