Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Parsons Capital Management Increased Its Stake by $739,593 as Share Price Rose; Premier Asset Managment Has Decreased Lennar (LEN) Stake by $318,353

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 6,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,421 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04 million, up from 56,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $139.64. About 20.08 million shares traded or 65.73% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts; 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL JACKSON’S ESTATE FILES SUIT VS DISNEY, ABC NETWORK; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 6,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 242,079 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.88 million, down from 248,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $48.46. About 4.16 million shares traded or 39.56% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar CEO to become executive chairman; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN.B); 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 25/05/2018 – South FL Bus Jrn: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Gp Incorporated holds 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 12,036 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs reported 15,566 shares. Farmers Financial Bank holds 63 shares or 0% of its portfolio. West Oak Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 32,295 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Company reported 4,762 shares. Manchester Mngmt holds 0% or 729 shares. Capital Growth Mngmt Lp has invested 0.51% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Invesco Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 1.43M shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 13,854 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Canandaigua Bank & Trust Tru reported 9,577 shares stake. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 4,725 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Cap Lc Nj has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Brandywine Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 226,729 shares. Gmt Capital owns 470,346 shares. Thiel Macro Ltd reported 0.88% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $800,600 activity.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 4,365 shares to 15,270 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $490,228 activity. $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hyman Charles D stated it has 39,411 shares. St Germain D J Incorporated invested 1.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Amp Cap Investors accumulated 899,287 shares. 55,562 are held by Atria Investments Limited Liability Corp. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Com accumulated 78,056 shares. North American Management invested in 106,590 shares or 1.97% of the stock. Moors And Cabot reported 83,332 shares. Markel holds 3.36% or 1.81 million shares in its portfolio. Lipe And Dalton has invested 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia invested in 798,597 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Yakira Cap Mngmt owns 2.68% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 84,487 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability has invested 0.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 12,746 are held by Burke & Herbert Commercial Bank & Tru. Summit Fin Wealth Lc reported 2,969 shares. Grassi Investment Mngmt invested 1.23% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,934 shares to 9,025 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 40,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,974 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).