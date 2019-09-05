Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Parsons Capital Management Boosted Its Holding; As Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Stock Value Declined, Palouse Capital Management Raised Position by $521,324

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 6,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 63,421 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04 million, up from 56,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.7. About 3.38 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 13/04/2018 – With ESPN+, Disney Hopes to Fix TV — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 8,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 96,068 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, up from 87,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 912,819 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lowe Brockenbrough & invested in 0.15% or 18,002 shares. Dupont Capital Management invested in 0.03% or 20,046 shares. 7,328 were accumulated by Cypress Cap Group. Diversified Trust holds 15,726 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Oxbow Advsr Ltd Llc, Texas-based fund reported 22,425 shares. Coastline Trust accumulated 3,515 shares. Hl Fincl Services Ltd Liability Com holds 9,379 shares. D E Shaw And Co reported 205,035 shares stake. Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 0% or 185 shares. Kepos Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.04% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Zwj Invest Counsel holds 234,095 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 15,582 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 232,436 shares.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $260.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,238 shares to 4,852 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 27,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,464 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $913.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 40,483 shares to 32,974 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,764 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

