Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder One Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $677,903 as Valuation Rose; Cbre Clarion Securities Lifted Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) Position by $329,300

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) by 18.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% . The institutional investor held 23,358 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09 million, up from 19,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $91.53. About 135,102 shares traded. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 16.22% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Co – 04/02/2018 05:30 PM; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/29/2018 11:09 AM; 01/05/2018 – Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Announces Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/26/2018 05:23 PM; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED OPERATING REVENUE $754.3 MLN VS $654.7 MLN; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/21/2018 12:59 PM; 07/05/2018 – SWX SEES FY OPER INCOME RELATIVELY UNCHANGED, MODESTLY HIGHER; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Southwest Gas and Sub. at ‘BBB+’ and ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $670 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Southwest Gas Corp’s $300MM Notes ‘A’; Outlook Stable

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 4,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 25,386 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55 million, down from 30,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $133.74. About 5.59 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property

More notable recent Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Utility Stocks to Trust for Retirement – Investorplace.com” on May 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Food For Thought – Seeking Alpha” published on February 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:SWX) 5.4% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Southwest Gas Holdings President and Chief Executive Officer Interviewed by Advisor Access – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 24 investors sold SWX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.24 million shares or 2.36% more from 43.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 294,700 shares. First Republic has 0% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Fifth Third Bancshares invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has 4,548 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The accumulated 120,501 shares. Sageworth Tru accumulated 0% or 300 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 73,279 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 79,112 shares. Swiss Natl Bank accumulated 98,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Trust LP accumulated 0% or 24,285 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Natixis owns 2,342 shares. Signaturefd Lc holds 11 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 4,810 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Legal And General Group Inc Pcl stated it has 285,145 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Company Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 1.78% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.16% or 69,851 shares. Texas Capital Bancshares Tx reported 0.36% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Schmidt P J Mgmt holds 1.8% or 44,567 shares. Ratan Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 50,000 shares or 1.55% of the stock. 4,146 were reported by Bar Harbor Services. S R Schill And invested 0.68% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hennessy Advisors holds 0.16% or 23,400 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And accumulated 44,021 shares. Finance Advisory Gru Inc holds 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1,682 shares. 154 are owned by Beacon Capital Mgmt. 248,240 are held by Mariner Ltd. West Chester Advsr invested in 0.95% or 5,199 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt Incorporated reported 795 shares. 2,857 are held by Sonata Capital.

