Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder One Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $677,903 as Stock Rose; Portland Investment Counsel Position in Carnival (CCL) Increased by $1.12 Million

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 41.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 82,959 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86 million, up from 58,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.22. About 4.22M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 13/03/2018 – Cunard and Ancestry.com Collaborate to Offer Special Event Crossing: “A Journey of Genealogy”; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q REV. $4.2B, EST. $4.11B; 07/03/2018 – Holland America Line Continues its Brand Evolution with Revamped Onboard Retail Experience to Deliver Relevant Brands and Merchandise That Reflect Premium Line’s Amazing Destinations; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q EPS 54c; 05/03/2018 Cunard Unveils 2020 Voyage Program: Oceans of Discovery, by Cunard; 06/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Voting Rights and Capital; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY REVENUE HK$2.19B; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive T; 13/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces Encounters with Discovery at SEA Program Lineup for 2018; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac And LiveXLive Media To Stream Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 4,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 25,386 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55M, down from 30,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17 million shares traded or 186.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Markston Interest Ltd Company has invested 3.52% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd holds 21,038 shares. Whittier accumulated 282,973 shares. Keating Invest Counselors reported 35,696 shares. Callahan Advisors Ltd Liability Company, Texas-based fund reported 107,509 shares. Moreover, Manikay Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4.93% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 425,000 shares. Pioneer Trust Bancorporation N A Or holds 3.74% or 64,786 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Invest Advsrs holds 0.61% or 13,375 shares. Wisconsin Cap Management Limited Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 32,775 shares. Covington Inv holds 1.6% or 35,234 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0.3% stake. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation owns 785,599 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 8.96M shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Co owns 1.42 million shares. Karpus Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36 million and $587.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 59,350 shares to 737,302 shares, valued at $39.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 10,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EMCG).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W also bought $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) shares.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $193.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) by 7,874 shares to 37,518 shares, valued at $5.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 10,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,958 shares, and cut its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).